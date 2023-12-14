Turkish lawmaker who gave speech criticizing Israel dies after collapsing in parliament

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A top official says a Turkish opposition lawmaker has died days after he suffered a heart attack and collapsed just after delivering a speech critical of Israel and of the ruling party’s relationship with the country. Turkey’s health minister said 53-year-old Hasan Bitmez died in a hospital on Thursday. The member of parliament from the Islamist Felicity Party collapsed after speaking for 20 minutes on Tuesday. He accused the government of continuing to trade with Israel even as it became the country’s strongest critic. The Felicity Party joined an opposition alliance that failed to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a May presidential election.

