1 dead, 1 hospitalized after migrant boat crossing Channel deflates trying to reach Britain

PARIS (AP) — French maritime authorities say they rescued more than 60 migrants attempting to cross the English Channel overnight Friday but that one of them died. Another person was rescued in critical condition and flown by helicopter to a hospital in the French port of Calais, maritime authorities said in a statement. The person who died was unconscious when they were picked up and couldn’t be revived. It said the boat carrying the migrants had partially deflated and that some of those aboard had fallen into the sea. Rescue vessels picked up 66 people in all, including the person who died.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.