5 questions that can help guide your holiday tipping
By ELIZABETH AYOOLA of NerdWallet
As you plan your holiday giving, you may be thinking about adding service workers to your list of recipients. But holiday tips raise lots of questions: Whom should you tip extra during the holidays? How big of a tip should you give? Does the tip need to be in cash? What if you can’t afford to make room for tipping in your packed holiday budget? Etiquette experts explain the ins and outs of holiday tipping, and why sometimes a thoughtful act is worth just as much as a cash tip.