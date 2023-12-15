After 40 witnesses and 43 days of testimony, here’s what we learned at Trump’s civil fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has offered fresh insight into the former president’s finances, his dealings with lenders and his aspiration to be an NFL owner, among other matters. The trial also has given a glimpse of Trump’s potential political and legal strategies as his legal and political calendars increasingly overlap. Closing arguments are set for January in the case. New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Trump of inflating his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals. Trump denies any wrongdoing. He says the documents actually understated his net worth.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.