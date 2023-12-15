Army helicopter flying through Alaska mountain pass hit another in fatal April crash, report says

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A military investigation report released Friday says a U.S. Army helicopter hit another military aircraft and crashed in a mountain pass in Alaska earlier this year as they were returning from a training exercise, killing three soldiers. The accident safety report from the United States Army Combat Readiness Center is among the documents related to the April 27 crash near Healy, Alaska, that were released in response to a records request from The Associated Press. An analysis of the crash and findings and recommendations were redacted. The report says the two helicopters were flying as part of a larger group of aircraft when they crashed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.