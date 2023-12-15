Finland reports a rush of migrant crossings hours before the reclosure of 2 border posts with Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Dozens of migrants have crossed into Finland hours before the reclosure of two southern crossing points on the border with Russia as the Nordic country experiences an influx of asylum-seekers. The Vaalimaa and Niirala crossings had reopened briefly Thursday after being shut down at the end of last month along with Finland’s six other posts on the border with Russia. A deputy border commander told Finnish broadcaster YLE on Friday that “this is an exceptional phenomenon. We have never seen traffic like this before.” Finland blames Moscow for sending migrants to the border in an effort to destabilize the country which joined NATO earlier this year. Russia denies the accusation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.