In a rare appearance, Melania Trump welcomes new citizens at a National Archives ceremony

Melania Trump has welcomed new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives. It was a rare public appearance for the former first lady, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight as her husband, former President Donald Trump, runs for a second term. Melania Trump was born in Slovenia and is the only first lady who is also a naturalized U.S. citizen. At Friday’s ceremony, she recounted her path to that citizenship, beginning with arriving in New York City during her career as a model. The location of the event was also notable. The national repository for presidential documents has featured as part of one of the criminal cases pending against her husband.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.