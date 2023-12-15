Iran says it has executed an Israeli Mossad spy

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV is reporting that an Israeli Mossad spy has been executed in the country’s southeast. The report said the spy was linked to foreign intelligence services, including Israel’s Mossad, and was charged with involvement in releasing classified information. The judiciary body executed the person in a prison in Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan. The report did not identify the person.

