Judges express skepticism that Mark Meadows’ Georgia election case should be moved to federal court
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A panel of federal appeals court judges has heard arguments on whether charges against Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a sprawling Georgia election case should be moved. They are expressing some skepticism that the relevant statute applies to former officials. Meadows says his case should move out of state court because he is covered under the Federal Officer Removal Statute, which allows federal officials to move legal cases against them to federal court when they are related to their official duties. A federal judge ruled against him in September, and a three-judge appeals panel heard arguments on the case Friday. The panel didn’t immediately rule.