Man in central Illinois killed three people and wounded another before killing self, authorities say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man is believed to have killed three women and wounded a man before killing himself during a traffic stop in central Illinois. The Springfield State Journal-Register reports that police were called to a home in rural Ashland, about 10 miles west of Springfield, in response to a report of a man being shot late Thursday. They discovered a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who was dead. The wounded man told police about a related attack at another Ashland home. Authorities found two women dead there. Police identified a suspect and located his vehicle in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Journal Courier reports that the man was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound inside.

