Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report on “Friends” star Matthew Perry says he died from the acute effects of the drug ketamine. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report released Friday that Perry also drowned in his jacuzzi, but said that was a secondary factor in his death deemed an accident. The report says coronary artery also contributed. Perry was declared dead at age 54 after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Oct. 28. Investigators performed an autopsy the following day.

