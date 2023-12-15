Michigan State reaches settlements with families of students slain in mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University trustees have approved settlements with the families of three students slain in a mass shooting earlier this year on the school’s campus. Trustees voted unanimously Friday to approve separate claims with the families of Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner. The school did not release the amounts of the settlements, but an attorney for Verner’s family told reporters the family will receive $5 million. Anderson, Verner and Fraser were fatally shot on Feb. 13 when Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. Five other students were wounded. Investigators have said McRae had no connection to the victims or the university.

