New York’s Metropolitan Museum will return stolen ancient sculptures to Cambodia and Thailand

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will return 16 pieces of ancient artwork to Cambodia and Thailand that federal prosecutors say were tied to an art dealer and collector accused of running a huge antiquities trafficking network out of Southeast Asia. The Manhattan museum announced repatriation the Friday. This most recent repatriation of artwork comes as many museums in the U.S. and Europe reckon with collections that contain objects looted from Asia, Africa and other places during centuries of colonialism or in times of upheaval. Fourteen Khmer sculptures will be returned to Cambodia and two will be returned to Thailand.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

