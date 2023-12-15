Nigeria’s Supreme Court reinstates terrorism charges against separatist leader

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling dismissing terrorism charges against a popular separatist leader whose trial has been blamed for an outbreak of violence in the country’s southeast region. Nnamdi Kanu leads the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) separatist group that seeks the breakaway of the southeast region from the West African nation. The Court ruled on Friday that Kanu still faces terrorism charges brought against him by the national government. The ruling further complicates the fate of Kanu, who has been in and out of jail since 2015 when he was first arrested and charged with terrorism and treason.

