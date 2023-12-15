Security videos show Israeli forces killing 2 Palestinians at close range. The army opens a probe

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it is investigating the killing of two Palestinians in the West Bank after soldiers were caught on camera shooting down the men at close range when they did not appear to pose a threat. Security footage obtained by the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem shows two Israeli soldiers pursuing shooting the men — one while he was incapacitated and the other appearing to be unarmed — during a raid in a West Bank refugee camp. Also Friday, Israeli police said they were suspending two officers who were filmed beating up a Palestinian photojournalist in east Jerusalem.

