The EU struggles to unify around a Gaza cease-fire call but work on peace moves continues

BRUSSELS (AP) — A number of European Union leaders are trying to use mounting concern about civilian deaths in Israel’s military offensive against Hamas to rally their partners around a united call for a ceasefire in Gaza. EU support for the move increased following a U.N. vote this week. But the 27 member countries on Friday were still divided over Israel and the Palestinians. The EU is more united around what should happen once the war is over: a two-state solution. An internal document seen by the AP promotes a “whole of Palestine” approach that has Gaza as part of a future Palestinian state. EU efforts should focus on support for an international conference, “not as a singular event but as part of a peace process plan.”

