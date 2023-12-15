The EU’s drip-feed of aid frustrates Ukraine, despite the promise of membership talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — Drop by drop, Ukraine is being supplied with aid and arms from its European allies, at a time when it becomes ever clearer it would take a deluge to turn its war against Russia around. At their summit in Brussels, EU leaders sought to paper over their inability to boost Ukraine’s finances with a promised 50 billion euros over the next four years. Viktor Orban of Hungary, the lone holdout among the 27 member states, says giving money to Ukraine is like throwing it out the window. The other leaders believe they can work around him but they’ll need to meet again early next year.

