The title of Bill Maher’s new book promises ‘What This Comedian Said Will Shock You’

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Maher has had a few second thoughts, or at least some variations on the first ones. Next June, Simon & Schuster will publish “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You,” in which the outspoken host of HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” revisits some of his on-air commentary. The publisher says Maher reviewed more than a decade of his editorials for the book. Subjects range from free speech and drugs to religion and show business. Maher says in a statement that he and his guests aren’t journalists breaking news, they “break new ways of looking at stories.”

