Where is Kremlin foe Navalny? His allies say he has been moved but they still don’t know where

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Allies of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say penitentiary officials are reporting that earlier this month he was moved from the region where he was serving time, but have still not disclosed where he is. Navalny’s lawyers haven’t seen him since Dec. 6, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Navalny has been serving a 19-year term on charges of extremism in a maximum-security prison in the Vladimir region, about 230 kilometers (140 miles) east of Moscow. He was due to be transferred to a “special security” penal colony, a facility with the highest security level in the Russian penitentiary system.

