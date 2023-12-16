Black American solidarity with Palestinians is rising and testing longstanding ties to Jewish allies

A growing number of Black Americans see the struggle of Palestinians reflected in their own struggles for racial equality and civil rights. In recent years, the rise of protest movements against police brutality in the U.S., where structural racism plagues nearly every facet of life, has connected Black and Palestinian activists under a common cause. But that kinship sometimes strains the more than century-long alliance between Black and Jewish activists. Some Jewish Americans are concerned that Black support for the Palestinians could escalate the threat of antisemitism and weaken Jewish-Black ties fortified during the Civil Rights Movement.

By NOREEN NASIR and AARON MORRISON Associated Press

