Families say autism therapy helped their kids. Indiana’s Medicaid cuts could put it out of reach
By ISABELLA VOLMERT
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Starting with the new year, Indiana will implement a universal reimbursement rate for a therapy commonly used by children with autism, at a rate significantly less than what healthcare providers received on average in the past. Families worry that clinics offering the critical therapy for children, which also serves as childcare for some, will accept fewer Medicaid patients to stay afloat or close altogether. The change comes as Indiana and other U.S. states are reducing pandemic protections to the program.