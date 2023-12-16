Notre Dame spire to be crowned with new rooster, symbolizing cathedral’s resurgence

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to install a golden rooster atop its spire. Saturday’s event marks a major milestone in the cathedral’s restoration following the devastating fire in April 2019. The rooster, designed by chief architect Philippe Villeneuve, will replace the original that was destroyed in the blaze and will stand over 96 meters high on the spire. Prior to its installation, Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will bless the rooster, continuing a rich Catholic tradition. The sculpture will house sacred relics, including a fragment of Christ’s crown of thorns and remains of St. Denis and St. Genevieve.

