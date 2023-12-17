Authorities: 5 people including 3 young children die in house fire in northwestern Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say five people including three young children have died in a house fire in northwestern Arizona near the Colorado River. Bullhead City police say the fire broke out around 5 p.m. Saturday and the victims did not make it out of the two-story duplex. A city fire department spokeswoman says the five victims were ages 2, 4, 5, 11 and 13 but their names weren’t immediately released. Authorities say the cause of the fire isn’t yet known. Police say there reportedly was no adults home at the time of the fatal fire that’s being investigated the city’s police and fire departments, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

