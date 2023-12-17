Finland seeks jailing, probe of Russian man wanted in Ukraine over alleged war crimes in 2014-2015

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish police are seeking a court order to imprison a Russian man who had been living under an alias in the Nordic country and is accused of committing war crimes against wounded or surrendered soldiers in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015. Yan Petrovsky, who had been living in Finland under the name Voislav Torden, is already in Finnish custody but authorities are asking that he be formally jailed while they conduct an investigation into his alleged crimes against Ukrainian soldiers. A court ruling on his jailing is expected on Monday. Finland’s Supreme Court has ruled that Petrovsky cannot be extradited to Ukraine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.