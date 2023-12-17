Fire destroys a Los Angeles-area church just before Christmas

POMOMA, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles-area church was destroyed in a massive fire just hours before a Christmas play and a toy giveaway. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that firefighters arrived at Victory Outreach church in Pomona at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. A fire department spokeswoman told television station KABC that firefighters attacked the fire aggressively, but after about 20 minutes the roof started to collapse and the fire expanded. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.