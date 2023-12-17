In Hamas captivity, an Israeli mother found the strength to survive in her 2 young daughters

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli mother who was held in Hamas captivity for 49 days has described in an interview the trials of caring for two young children as a hostage. Doron Katz Asher told Israeli Channel 12 TV that she feared her daughters would be taken from her if she took her eyes off them. Using the bathroom hinged on the permission of her captors. Her daughters had developed fever and if they cried, she said militants would bang on the door of the room where they were held. In the interview aired late Saturday, Katz Asher said she found strength in her daughters. Her account builds on a growing number of testimonies by other freed captives. Roughly 129 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.

