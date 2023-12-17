North Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile into sea in resumption of weapons launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile into the sea in a resumption of its weapons testing activities. Monday’s launch, the North’s second weapons firing in less than a day, comes as North Korea vows retaliatory steps against the U.S. and South Korea’s moves to boost their nuclear deterrence plans. South Korea’s military says in a statement that North Korea launched what appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile from its capital region Monday morning. South Korea also reported North Korea conducting a short-range ballistic missile test into the sea Sunday night.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.