BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities say a boarding school building partially collapsed in central Romania on Monday, leaving one person dead and three injured. They did not say what caused the collapse. Photos of the scene shared by emergency authorities showed a collapsed portion of an old building’s facade.

