A Kentucky family gets an early gift: an owl in their Christmas tree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: an owl. Lexington resident Michele White tells WDKY-TV that it’s a tradition for the family to pick out a Christmas tree every year and this year seemed no different. They had the tree in their home for four days and didn’t notice anything unusual. Not until Bobby Hayes was hired to clean their carpets and noticed the tree swaying after plugging in a piece of equipment. He says the bird was sitting on a lower limb before climbing into the tree. He was able to find it again and safely release it outside.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.