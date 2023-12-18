Albanian lawmakers discuss lifting former prime minister’s immunity as his supporters protest
By LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Supporters of Albania’s opposition Democratic Party are protesting while a parliamentary commission discusses whether to lift the immunity from prosecution of the party’s leader. Prosecutors asked lawmakers last week to strip former Prime Minister Sali Berisha of his parliamentary immunity because he did not abide by an order to report to them every two weeks and not travel abroad while he is being investigated for corruption. Cordons of police officers surrounded the Parliament building Monday as a commission discussed the immunity request. If granted, the full Parliament is expected to vote Thursday to clear the way for prosecutors to put Berisha under arrest of house arrest. He was charged with corruption in October.