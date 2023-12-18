Attorneys for Kentucky woman seeking abortion withdraw lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for a Kentucky woman who sued demanding the right to an abortion have withdrawn the lawsuit after the woman learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity. In a court filing Sunday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky told a judge the attorneys will “voluntarily dismiss” the lawsuit that was filed on Dec. 8. The lawsuit had sought class-action status. The case was filed on behalf of an anonymous woman who was about eight weeks pregnant. Last week, just a few days after the suit was filed, lawyers sent notice that the embryo no longer had a heartbeat.

