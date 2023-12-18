BP is the latest company to pause Red Sea shipments over fears of Houthi attacks

LONDON (AP) — Oil and natural gas giant BP has joined the growing list of companies that have halted their shipments through the Red Sea because of the risk of attack from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. London-based BP said Monday that it has “decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea” including shipments of oil, liquid natural gas and other energy supplies. Oil prices rose partly over market nerves about attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis. They have targeted container ships and oil tankers passing through a narrow waterway that connects to the Red Sea and Suez Canal, where an estimated 10% of the world’s trade passes through.

