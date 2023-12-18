The European Union targets Russia’s diamond industry in its latest round of Ukraine war sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing sanctions on Russia over its war against Ukraine, targeting the lucrative diamonds industry as well as more than 140 officials, companies and organizations. Monday’s measures will also close loopholes that Moscow has used to bypass previous measures. It’s the 12th round of sanctions that the EU has slapped on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine. The latest measures include a ban on the import, purchase or transfer of Russian non-industrial natural and synthetic diamonds and diamond jewelry starting Jan. 1. EU headquarters says the move will “deliver a further blow to Putin’s ability to wage war by targeting high-value sectors of the Russian economy.”

