European Union investigating Musk’s X over possible breaches of social media law

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is looking into whether Elon Musk’s online platform X breached tough new social media regulations. It’s the first such investigation since the rules designed to make online content less toxic took effect. The investigation will look into whether X, formerly known as Twitter, failed to do enough to curb the spread of illegal content. It will also see whether measures to combat “information manipulation,” especially through its crowd-sourced Community Notes fact-checking feature, were effective. The EU will examine whether X was transparent enough with researchers and look into suspicions that its user interface, including for its blue check subscription service, has a “deceptive design.”

