Florida deputy’s legal team says he didn’t have an obligation to stop Parkland school shooter
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The attorney for a former Florida sheriff’s deputy is arguing that his client had no legal duty to confront the gunman who murdered 17 people and wounded 17 others at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly six years ago. The attorney asked a judge on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit filed against Scot Peterson by the families of those killed and the surviving victims before trial. He says police officers have no legal obligation to protect others. The attorney for the families are arguing that is false, and that Peterson’s primary job was to protect the campus.