Ja Morant lawsuit provides glimpse into his youth, family and a contentious pickup game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court hearing will resume this week in a lawsuit filed by a Memphis teen who alleges that NBA star Ja Morant assaulted him during a pickup basketball game two summers ago. The hearing has already featured testimony from the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star, who says he punched Joshua Holloway after the then-17-year-old aggressively threw the basketball at him and hit him in the face. The case is a test of Tennessee’s so-called stand your ground law and has offered an intimate glimpse into the NBA star’s family life. The hearing resumes Wednesday, a day after Morant is expected to return to the court from an unrelated 25-game suspension.

