Kentucky lieutenant governor undergoes ‘successful’ double mastectomy, expects to make full recovery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has undergone a double mastectomy after concerns were raised during a routine medical examination. Her office made the announcement Monday. The surgery occurred less than a week after Coleman and Gov. Andy Beshear were sworn in for second terms. The Democrats ran successfully as a ticket in the Bluegrass State. In a statement Monday, the 41-year-old Coleman said she expects to make a full recovery and thanked her family for its loving support. Coleman said she’ll see Kentuckians again soon. Beshear said in a separate statement that Coleman is a friend and “critical part” of his administration.

