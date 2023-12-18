Largest nursing home in St. Louis closes suddenly, forcing out 170 residents
By JIM SALTER and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The largest nursing home in St. Louis has closed suddenly, forcing about 170 residents to be bused to other facilities. Many patients left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. An ombudsman for families of area nursing home residents says Northview Village Nursing Home closed abruptly on Friday after employees realized they weren’t going to be paid and walked out. The situation created confusion for residents and their relatives. Some families gathered outside the facility seeking information about their loved ones. The union says more than 130 workers were unpaid.