Mexico’s president calls for state prosecutor’s ouster after 12 were killed leaving holiday party

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has called for the resignation of the state prosecutor in Guanajuato in light of the state’s high levels of violence. Monday’s call at a news conference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador came a day after gunmen killed 12 people at a holiday party in Guanajuato. The state prosecutor’s office confirmed the killings on Sunday and four more in the town of Salamanca. But the office hasn’t provided any details about the possible motive. López Obrador said he didn’t have all of the information either, but that the victims were coming out of a traditional holiday party known as a “posada” in the town of Salvatierra when gunmen arrived and shot them.

