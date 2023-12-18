Ruben Gallego is endorsed by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, his ex-wife, in bid for Arizona Senate seat

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has endorsed her ex-husband, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, in his campaign to move up to the Senate. The mayor’s decision to publicly back her former husband, while not surprising, will help him blunt a potential liability after the couple divorced weeks before the birth of their first child. Kari Lake, the likely Republican nominee in the race, has repeatedly attacked Ruben Gallego over the timing of his breakup.

