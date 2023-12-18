Russian opposition leader Navalny fails to appear in court as allies search for him in prison system

Allies of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say they are searching for him for a 13th day after he failed to appear in court. Navalny’s spokesperson wrote on social media that that Navalny had multiple hearings scheduled Monday. She says some of which were suspended after the politician who is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe could not be located to participate in person or by video link. The whereabouts of Navalny, have been unknown since his lawyers lost touch with him after Dec. 6. They believe the 47-year-old politician is deliberately being hidden after Putin announced his candidacy in Russia’s March presidential election..

