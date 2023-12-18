Trial set for North Dakota’s pursuit of costs for policing Dakota Access pipeline protests
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a trial in North Dakota’s lawsuit for the federal government to cover the costs of responding to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in 2016 and 2017. The trial is set to begin Feb. 15 in Bismarck. The state filed the lawsuit in 2019, seeking $38 million for responding to the monthslong protests of the controversial oil pipeline. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has long opposed the pipeline for the risk of a spill polluting its water supply at the line’s Missouri River crossing.