Vladimir Putin submits documents to register as a candidate for the Russian presidential election

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted documents to Russia’s Central Election Commission to register as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Supporters of Putin on Saturday formally nominated him to run as an independent candidate. Earlier this month, lawmakers in Russia set the country’s 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office. Under constitutional reforms that he orchestrated, Putin is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036. The tight control over Russia’s political system that he has established during 24 years in power makes his reelection in March all but assured.

