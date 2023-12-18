Watchdog group accuses Ron DeSantis of breaking campaign finance law

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonpartisan government watchdog group says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis broke campaign finance law by coordinating TV spending decisions with a big-dollar super PAC that is supporting his Republican bid for the White House. The watchdog group filed a complaint against DeSantis with the Federal Election Commission on Monday. Citing recent reporting by The Associated Press and others, The Campaign Legal Center said the degree of coordination and communication between DeSantis’ campaign and super PAC Never Back Down crossed a legal line set in place when the Supreme Court first opened the door over a decade ago to the unlimited fundraising and spending such groups are allowed to do. A DeSantis spokesman called the complaint “baseless.”

