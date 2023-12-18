West accuses Iran of illegally testing missiles, transferring drones to Russia, enriching uranium

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Western powers in the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran are accusing Tehran of developing and testing ballistic missiles, transferring hundreds of drones to Russia, and enriching uranium to an unprecedented 60% level for a country without a nuclear weapons program — all in violation of a U.N. resolution endorsing the deal. Iran and its ally, Russia, dismissed the charges by Britain, France and Germany, strongly supported by the United States, which pulled out of the agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018. The sharp exchanges came on Monday at the U.N. Security Council’s semi-annual meeting on the implementation of its resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.