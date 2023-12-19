Deadly blast in Guinea’s capital threatens gas shortages across the West African nation

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Residents in Guinea’s capital on Tuesday struggled with rising costs of transportation after authorities closed gas stations in the aftermath of a major explosion that left several dead, hundreds injured and could disrupt the supply of gas across the West African nation. The fire on Monday followed an explosion at the country’s main fuel depot in the capital, killing 14 people and displacing hundreds, mostly in the Coronthie area where some of the country’s poorest households were. The government closed gas stations in anticipation of panic buying as the country relies on imported petroleum products. However, the measure resulted in a massive increase in the cost of transportation.

