Publishers association struggled to find willing recipient of Freedom to Publish Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Book publishers are facing so much government pressure worldwide that one trade group was unable to find anyone willing to accept its annual International Freedom to Publish Award this year. Instead, the Association of American Publishers (AAP) is honoring “all publishing houses in multiple countries and regions of the world that continued to publish” in the face of opposition. The publishers association established the award in 2002, recognizing houses from outside the U.S. “who have demonstrated courage and fortitude in defending freedom of expression.” Publishers in Guatemala and Bangladesh are among the previous winners. Last year, the AAP honored Editorial Dahbar, in Venezuela.

