Putin hails Russia’s military performance in Ukraine and he vows to achieve Moscow’s goals

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the military has seized the initiative on the battlefield in Ukraine after repelling Kyiv’s counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow’s goals. Putin made the remarks in a speech at Tuesday’s meeting with top military brass. It came a day after he presented documents to Russia’s Central Election Commission to seek reelection in the March presidential vote that he’s all but certain to win. Putin declared that “our troops are holding the initiative.” He added that “we are improving our positions where it’s needed.” Putin hailed the troops for repelling Ukrainian attacks during the summer counteroffensive. He said that ”the enemy has suffered heavy casualties and to a large extent wasted its reserves.”

