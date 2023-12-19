Serbia’s ruling populists say weekend elections were fair despite international criticism, protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s ruling populists are insisting that weekend snap elections were free and fair despite criticism from international observers who noted multiple irregularities and unjust conditions during the vote. Political tensions in Serbia soared over the snap parliamentary and local election on Sunday. Several thousand people rallied on Monday to protest alleged fraud at the ballot for municipal authorities in Belgrade. Early results showed the triumph of President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party. But its main opponents, the Serbia Against Violence alliance, saz they were robbed of a victory in Belgrade.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.