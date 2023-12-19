Sudan’s conflict reaches a key city that had been a haven for many. Aid groups suspend work or flee
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deadly conflict between a powerful paramilitary force and the army has reached a strategic city that had been a haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced people. Key humanitarian groups say they have been forced to suspend work there or flee. The leader of the Rapid Support Forces claims that they have taken the city of Wad Medani about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Khartoum. The claim could not be independently verified. The military didn’t respond to a request for comment.